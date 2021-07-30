Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,952 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ocwen Financial were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 13,385.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OCN opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.69, a current ratio of 14.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33. The firm has a market cap of $227.37 million, a PE ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.03. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $35.08.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $207.59 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ocwen Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

