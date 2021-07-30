Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.46. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 5,974 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.31.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Mark B. Justh purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,205.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 273.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 200.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 20,756 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It offers research, scientific, resource assessment, marine operations planning, management execution, project planning, and project management services.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.