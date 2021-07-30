OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:OFG opened at $23.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $25.52.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. Analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

