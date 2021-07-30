Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $25,427,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Okta by 633.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth about $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Okta by 51.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 29.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $756,690.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,316.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,400 shares of company stock worth $34,074,440. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock opened at $248.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of -101.30 and a beta of 0.98. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

