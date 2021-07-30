ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ON. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.09.

ON stock opened at $38.61 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $892,231 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

