OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Barrington Research

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $8.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
NASDAQ OPK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.48. 267,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,891,457. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $6.27.
In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,091,666.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon R. Cohen purchased 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 775,000 shares of company stock worth $2,840,500 in the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OPKO Health Company Profile
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
