OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Barrington Research

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $8.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ OPK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.48. 267,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,891,457. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $6.27.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,091,666.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon R. Cohen purchased 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 775,000 shares of company stock worth $2,840,500 in the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

