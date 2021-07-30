Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,534 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 21.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

Shares of GSHD opened at $119.40 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 248.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $2,050,713.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,751,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,104,488.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 26,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $2,163,316.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,336,005.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 646,002 shares of company stock worth $62,444,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

