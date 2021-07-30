Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,733,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after purchasing an additional 987,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,019,000 after purchasing an additional 839,976 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE:ZBH opened at $162.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.11. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.09.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.