Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,707 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of VMware by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 405 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of VMware by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 486 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMW stock opened at $154.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.82. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $400,466.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 214,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,550,304.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $940,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.07.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

