Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fiserv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FISV. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $114.46 on Thursday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 89.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

