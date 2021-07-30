Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Tesla in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.53 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $647.84 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $540.52.

TSLA stock opened at $677.35 on Friday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $670.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 677.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $638.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total transaction of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,425 shares of company stock worth $16,178,254 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

