Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Oppenheimer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Oppenheimer has raised its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:OPY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.95. 107,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,629. Oppenheimer has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $570.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.13.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $373.28 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $902,620.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,335,961.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,438.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

