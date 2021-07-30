Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,000 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the June 30th total of 181,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Oppenheimer stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,686. Oppenheimer has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $565.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $373.28 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,335,961.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,438.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $902,620.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 96.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 61.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

