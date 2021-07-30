ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Receives $11.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORBC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.29. 9,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23. ORBCOMM has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.77 million, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.57.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

