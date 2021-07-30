Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Up 78.4% in July

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, an increase of 78.4% from the June 30th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.9 days.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Orbia Advance in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS MXCHF opened at $2.71 on Friday. Orbia Advance has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.77.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

