Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $734,967.52 and $25.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,984.78 or 0.99478133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00029470 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.62 or 0.00991720 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00359519 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.89 or 0.00405250 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005806 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00066810 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.