Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.28

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 30th. Orchid has a total market cap of $193.21 million and $38.32 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000708 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,204,216 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

