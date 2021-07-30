O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 1.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $23,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $6.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $602.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,055. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,418,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $506,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,638,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,492,258 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

