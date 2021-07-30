Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Short Interest Update

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of Origin Energy stock remained flat at $$3.31 during trading on Friday. Origin Energy has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates in Energy Markets and Integrated Gas segments.

