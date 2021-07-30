Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OVV. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $35.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.52.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of OVV stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.40. 119,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,137. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.91.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ovintiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.