Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Securities to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 35.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.13.

OVV stock opened at C$32.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$9.07 and a 1 year high of C$40.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$35.87.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

