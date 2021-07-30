Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%.

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.41. The stock had a trading volume of 622,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.39. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $59.14 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

