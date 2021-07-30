Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,306 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.7% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.50 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $290.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.01. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

