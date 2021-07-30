Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Has $12.79 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,425 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 6.6% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

SCHF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,555. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

