Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Has $288,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in PayPal by 19,558.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 377,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,395,000 after buying an additional 375,513 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,605,000 after purchasing an additional 191,729 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of PayPal by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,999 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $5.57 on Friday, reaching $277.60. The company had a trading volume of 645,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,892,483. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $326.10 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.11.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

