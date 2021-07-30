Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 26,606 Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.05% of Tupperware Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after buying an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 67,384 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 200.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 382,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 76.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 544,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 235,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tim Minges purchased 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta purchased 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $39,961.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,962.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761 in the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of TUP opened at $21.06 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

