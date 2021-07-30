Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 13,359 Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,359 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $2,622,000. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $1,742,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,791 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 40,424 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,536 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.13. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

