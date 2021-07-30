Paloma Partners Management Co Has $687,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $676.98 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.83 and a 12 month high of $682.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $610.51. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

