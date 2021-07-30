Paloma Partners Management Co Has $698,000 Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 64.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208,206 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,808,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,901,000 after acquiring an additional 967,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 24.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,621,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,637,000 after buying an additional 2,680,400 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,207,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,116,000 after buying an additional 198,404 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,604,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,776,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Shares of AIV opened at $6.90 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.