Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $625,000 in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMIU opened at $9.96 on Friday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.