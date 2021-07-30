Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $682,000 Investment in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 47,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth $146,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 42,390 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,348,000 after purchasing an additional 135,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,736. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $54,334 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NWBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday. B. Riley cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of NWBI opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.79. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

