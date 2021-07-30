Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the June 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of PAFRF remained flat at $$0.23 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.26. Pan African Resources has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

