Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 31.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,743,000 after acquiring an additional 167,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

PZZA stock opened at $115.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.13. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $119.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.