Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Has $17.22 Million Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,302 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises 4.7% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $17,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 62.1% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $793,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 121.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000.

Shares of PAVE stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.39. 1,468,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90.

