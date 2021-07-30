Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $47,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 405 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 345,814 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after purchasing an additional 25,472 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 55,626 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 538,852 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $62,469,000 after purchasing an additional 31,249 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 290,247 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $121.21. The stock had a trading volume of 165,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,769. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $98.67 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $215.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

