Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,731 shares during the period. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF comprises 3.7% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $13,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2,553.7% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IRBO traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.39. 14 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,778. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.54. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $52.10.

