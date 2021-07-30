Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $51.76. 175,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,824,898. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.05.

