Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,255 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of ARKW stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.79. The company had a trading volume of 90,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,088. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.87. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13.

