Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,063,000 after buying an additional 1,164,537 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,095,000 after purchasing an additional 642,310 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 792.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 579,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,411,000 after purchasing an additional 514,492 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 433,057.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 372,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,001.4% in the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 303,015 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,964. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $94.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

