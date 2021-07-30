Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Paramount Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.860-$0.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.86-0.90 EPS.

NYSE:PGRE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.04. 3,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.80 and a beta of 1.48. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on PGRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.