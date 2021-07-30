PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Short Interest Update

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PSSR stock remained flat at $$0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93. PASSUR Aerospace has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 million, a P/E ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 0.05.

About PASSUR Aerospace

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc is a business intelligence company, which engages in the provision of predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry. It also involves in owning and operating the commercial passive radar network which updates flight tracks. The company was founded by John R.

