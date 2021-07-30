Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Update

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the June 30th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ PNBK opened at $9.12 on Friday. Patriot National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 million, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp stock. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 460,589 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,000. Patriot National Bancorp makes up about 1.3% of Siguler Guff Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC owned about 11.67% of Patriot National Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.