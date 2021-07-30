Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.12. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 3,007 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 million, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Patriot National Bancorp stock. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 460,589 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,000. Patriot National Bancorp makes up 1.3% of Siguler Guff Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC owned approximately 11.67% of Patriot National Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.