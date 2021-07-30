Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Patterson-UTI Energy has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PTEN stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

PTEN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

