Paul Haworth Acquires 10,000 Shares of GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Stock

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) insider Paul Haworth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £7,600 ($9,929.45).

Shares of GETB stock opened at GBX 82.50 ($1.08) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £40.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 89.05. GetBusy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 112 ($1.46).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of GetBusy in a research report on Wednesday.

About GetBusy

GetBusy plc develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers SmartVault, a cloud document management platform and client portal for small and medium sized businesses; Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management, workflow, and cloud portal tool for medium to large professional service businesses; and GetBusy, a team and client task management, and signatures application.

