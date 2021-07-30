Paul Haworth Acquires 10,000 Shares of GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Stock

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) insider Paul Haworth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £7,600 ($9,929.45).

Shares of GETB stock opened at GBX 82.50 ($1.08) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £40.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 89.05. GetBusy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 112 ($1.46).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of GetBusy in a research report on Wednesday.

GetBusy plc develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers SmartVault, a cloud document management platform and client portal for small and medium sized businesses; Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management, workflow, and cloud portal tool for medium to large professional service businesses; and GetBusy, a team and client task management, and signatures application.

