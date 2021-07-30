PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.070-$1.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.43 billion.PayPal also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.700-$4.700 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $7.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.53. 11,661,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,919,015. The company has a market capitalization of $323.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.97. PayPal has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $310.11.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,042 shares of company stock worth $9,280,999 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

