Peloton Wealth Strategists Buys 43,500 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 41.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 275,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 73,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 654,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 91,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 48,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.73. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,824. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.63. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $27.14.

