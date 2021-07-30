Peloton Wealth Strategists Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $379.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,498. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $371.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $393.26. The firm has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

