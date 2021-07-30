Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $326,000 Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ)

Peloton Wealth Strategists cut its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned approximately 0.50% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,716,000 after purchasing an additional 33,540 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 184,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 28,743 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 216,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 14,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.57. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,009. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.46. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79.

