Peloton Wealth Strategists Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 2.4% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in AbbVie by 24.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.08.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.03. The company had a trading volume of 110,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $206.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $119.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

